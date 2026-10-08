Student protests across France injure 1-year-old as 450,000 march
World
Student protests across France have turned chaotic, with a one-year-old child injured by a firework near a school in Santi-Cyr-l'Ecole, in the outskirts of Versailles.
The demonstrations, sparked by frustration over the economy and education, have drawn 450,000 people.
A high school student taking part in the protests was arrested, and the child was treated for tinnitus.
At least 2,000 schools closed
The protests have led to vandalism at 24 schools, disrupting life for at least 30,000 students.
On just one day, at least 2,000 schools were closed or blocked off.
Tensions spiked after a police grenade seriously injured a teenager and another student reportedly attacked a teacher.
Calls for better education funding continue.