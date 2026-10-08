Student protests over education spread across Europe amid 6,500 arrests
Student-led protests that started in the Paris region last month have quickly spread to Belgium, Italy, and Greece.
Young people are demanding real changes, pointing out issues like crowded classrooms, not enough teachers, and run-down school buildings.
In France alone, things have gotten tense with more than 6,500 arrests and clashes with police.
Many students say it's time for governments to stop cutting corners on education.
Belgian Italian Greek students stage protests
Inspired by the French movement, students in Belgium are rallying against rising school costs and limited resources.
Italian students have occupied schools in cities like Turin and Rome to show support, even traveling to Paris themselves.
Meanwhile, Greek students have called nationwide protests asking for more government funding for their schools.
Across Europe, it's clear: young people want leaders to invest more seriously in education, even when budgets are tight.