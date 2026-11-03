Students across France block high schools over government education reforms

These school blockades are just one part of a larger wave of protests over rising costs and public service issues in France.

Students feel recent changes to university admissions miss the mark on their concerns.

The movement has even spread to Belgium, Italy, and Spain, where the French word "blocus" has become a popular hashtag.

Student leaders have also criticized heavy police presence at protests, saying they're simply asking for better conditions: Our impression is that the objective is to suppress the movement and prevent Thursday's mobilization.

A nationwide strike is planned later this week as frustrations keep building.