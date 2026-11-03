Students across France block high schools over government education reforms
On Tuesday, students across France blocked high schools to push back against government education reforms.
The Union syndicale lyceenne (USL) contested the figures and denounced heavy-handed tactics, while the protests are about fixing run-down schools and demanding more university spots.
While officials say 48 schools were affected, student leaders insist the real number is much higher, with blocked high schools in cities like Paris, Rennes, Toulouse and Lyon.
Nationwide strike planned later this week
These school blockades are just one part of a larger wave of protests over rising costs and public service issues in France.
Students feel recent changes to university admissions miss the mark on their concerns.
The movement has even spread to Belgium, Italy, and Spain, where the French word "blocus" has become a popular hashtag.
Student leaders have also criticized heavy police presence at protests, saying they're simply asking for better conditions: Our impression is that the objective is to suppress the movement and prevent Thursday's mobilization.
A nationwide strike is planned later this week as frustrations keep building.