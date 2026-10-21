Students across Indonesia protest living costs and forest fire response
On Tuesday, students across Indonesia took to the streets, frustrated by soaring living costs and growing environmental problems.
In Jakarta, protests centered on anger over the government's response to ongoing forest fires that have filled cities with toxic haze.
Students called for better civil rights and affordable health care, and things got tense enough that a police truck was reportedly set on fire.
Prabowo seeks probes into 98 cases
President Prabowo Subianto says he will step up efforts against forest fires with more aerial support and tighter agency teamwork.
He is also pushing for faster investigations into 98 corporate cases suspected of being linked to forest and land fires.
Meanwhile, Greenpeace activists in Jakarta made their own statement, unfurling banners and demanding real action on wildfires, reflecting how many young people want more accountability from leaders when it comes to protecting the environment.