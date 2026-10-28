Students to appoint Serbia prime minister after Aleksandar Vucic exit

After student protests that called for former President Aleksandar Vucic's exit, Serbia's student-led movement is about to appoint a prime minister and other key ministerial figures.

The main contenders? Dejan Soskic (former central bank chief), Ilija Srdanovic (cardiologist and protest figure), Dejan Bodiroga (former basketball star and EuroLeague president), and Radomir Saicic (organic chemistry professor).

All four were active voices in the push for change.