Students to appoint Serbia prime minister after Aleksandar Vucic exit
After student protests that called for former President Aleksandar Vucic's exit, Serbia's student-led movement is about to appoint a prime minister and other key ministerial figures.
The main contenders? Dejan Soskic (former central bank chief), Ilija Srdanovic (cardiologist and protest figure), Dejan Bodiroga (former basketball star and EuroLeague president), and Radomir Saicic (organic chemistry professor).
All four were active voices in the push for change.
Four Serbian contenders present differing priorities
Soskic, 59, is focused on stable economics and independent institutions.
Srdanovic, 55, stands for healthcare reform and fighting corruption.
Bodiroga, 53, brings his sports leadership to politics with a call for national unity.
Saicic, 64, is respected for his science background and strong views on Kosovo and energy ties.
Whoever wins will help shape Serbia's next chapter.