Study finds Gen X drinking more, younger adults drinking less
A new study shows adults aged 50 to 64 have been drinking more alcohol since the pandemic, even as younger adults are cutting back.
Experts warn this puts Gen X at higher risk for health issues like alcoholic cirrhosis, which often hits around age 52.
Meanwhile, many people younger than 40 are choosing to drink less because they're more aware of the health risks.
US alcohol down 5%, bars adapt
In 2025, alcohol consumption in the United States decreased 5% from the previous year, and bars are switching things up.
Some venues now cater to Gen X with themed events and earlier hours, while others expand nonalcoholic drink options to attract younger crowds who prefer alternatives.
The takeaway: drinking habits are changing fast, and businesses (and public health efforts) are trying to keep up.