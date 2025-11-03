Memory problems rising sharply among young Americans, study warns

A decade-long study by the American Academy of Neurology has revealed a worrying trend of increasing memory and thinking problems among young adults in the United States . The research, published in the journal Neurology, found that self-reported cognitive disabilities nearly doubled among people under 40 between 2013 and 2023. The rate jumped from 5.1% to 9.7% during this period.

Research findings Analysis based on over 4.5 million surveys The study, led by Dr. Adam de Havenon of Yale School of Medicine, analyzed over 4.5 million surveys from US adults. Respondents were asked if they had "serious difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions" due to a physical, mental, or emotional condition. Those who responded "yes" were categorized as having a cognitive disability. Interestingly, older adults (aged 70 and above) showed a slight decline in such difficulties during the period 2013 and 2023.

Inequality impact Disparities in cognitive health The research also found stark inequalities in cognitive health based on income and education levels. Those earning less than $35,000 a year reported the highest rates of cognitive struggles, rising from 8.8% to 12.6%. In contrast, higher earners (over $75,000) saw a modest increase from 1.8% to 3.9%. American Indian and Alaska Native adults reported the highest overall rates of cognitive struggles among all groups surveyed.