Suhas Subramanyam wins Virginia 10th Congress seat with over 63%
World
Suhas Subramanyam, an Indian American Democrat, just secured another term in the US House representing Virginia's 10th District.
He won big, grabbing over 63% of the vote, while his Republican and independent challengers lagged far behind.
Suhas Subramanyam's political rise and priorities
Starting out in state politics back in 2019, Subramanyam moved from the Virginia House of Delegates to the Virginia Senate and then to Congress in 2024.
He's been vocal about issues like health care, rising living costs, and immigration (especially H-1B visas).
Subramanyam urged fellow Indian Americans to get involved in politics, saying their voices matter more than ever.