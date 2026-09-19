Pakistan mosque suicide attack: Death toll rises to 31
What's the story
The death toll from the suicide attack on a police compound in north-western Pakistan that took place on Friday has risen to 31. The attack occurred when an explosives-laden vehicle was rammed into the facility as officers and their families prayed at a mosque inside. Around 80 people, mostly police personnel, were hospitalized after the blast, with several injured people in critical condition.
Attack details
3-5 gunmen, including suicide bomber, tried breaching compound: Officials
The suicide bomber targeted the mosque's entrance wall, causing part of the building to collapse. Smoke and debris filled the area after the blast.
Officials suspect three to five gunmen, along with the suicide bomber who drove the vehicle, tried to breach the compound.
Witnesses reported gunfire as these attackers tried to enter.
Casualties
No group claimed responsibility yet
Among the deceased were an SP-rank officer, a deputy SP, and three inspectors of the Counter-Terrorism Department.
Videos shared on social media showed extensive damage at the site, with people fleeing as thick smoke rose from the compound.
No group had officially claimed responsibility for the attack by late Friday. However, suspicion has fallen on Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP), an alliance of three militant groups active in the area.
Claim of responsibility
Al-Qaida linked group claimed responsibility
Meanwhile, another group, Inqilabi Islami Pakistan, which is linked to al-Qaida in the Indian subcontinent, also claimed responsibility for the attack on Telegram.
Accounts supporting IMP said its Al Badr suicide unit carried out what they described as an "Ishtashadi operation" at the Counter-Terrorism Department premises.
Rescue teams are still clearing the site and searching for victims after this devastating attack.