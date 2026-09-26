Pakistan: Suicide bomber attacks police checkpoint, 11 dead

The victims of the suicide bombing were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed responsibility for this attack.

This incident comes just a week after another suicide bombing in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In that incident, at least 31 people were killed, and over 100 others were injured, according to AFP.