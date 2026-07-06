Super Typhoon Bavi hits Northern Mariana Islands, wreaks havoc

Ongoing recovery

Region still recovering from earlier storm Sinlaku's devastation

The region is still recovering from the devastation of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, which hit in April as a Category 4 storm. Saipan and Tinian are still without electricity after the earlier storm caused widespread flooding and damage. The slow movement of Sinlaku exacerbated its impact, keeping destructive winds over the islands for hours. In contrast, Bavi is expected to leave the Marianas by Monday afternoon at a speed of 16-20km/h westward.