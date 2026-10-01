Supreme Court clears way for Tennessee to execute Christa Pike
World
The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for Tennessee to execute Christa Pike, a death row inmate whose case has been in and out of courts for years.
This decision follows a last-minute pause from an appeals court that was quickly challenged by Tennessee's attorney general, and now, the highest court says the execution can go ahead.
Christa Pike convicted 1996 faces execution
Pike, now 50, was convicted back in 1996 for murder and is set to be executed by lethal injection.
If it happens as planned, she will be the first woman executed in Tennessee in over 200 years, a rare move in state history.
Her execution date was originally set for September 30, 2026, and with this ruling, Tennessee is expected to proceed.