Supreme Court declines appeals over Khalid Sheikh Mohammed plea deal
World
The US Supreme Court has turned away appeals over a plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged planner of the 9/11 attacks.
The deal would have taken the death penalty off the table if he pleaded guilty, but it was tossed out by former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a move that courts have now backed.
Mohammed's military trial set June 2028
Mohammed's military trial is still set for June 2028, so this decades-long legal saga isn't over yet. His co-defendants are in the same boat after their deals were also thrown out.
For context: The September 11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and led to years of complicated trials at Guantanamo Bay, with detainees still waiting for their day in court.