Supreme Court denies DOJ request to segregate 20,000 California ballots
World
The US Supreme Court just turned down the Justice Department's urgent push to separate out 20,000 "likely" noncitizens on California's voter roll right before Election Day.
Lower courts had already backed California, saying changing the rules this late could cause confusion and unfairly block voters.
Lower courts find DOJ evidence unreliable
Judges pointed to the risk of messing with election rules at the last minute and found big issues with the Justice Department's evidence (some "ineligible" voters were actually citizens).
Courts sided with California and Los Angeles County in arguing the federal list was unreliable and that segregating ballots during voting was infeasible.