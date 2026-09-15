US Supreme Court blocks Trump's mail-in voting plan
What's the story
The United States Supreme Court has blocked President Donald Trump's plan to restrict mail-in voting ahead of the midterm elections. The court upheld a federal judge's order that temporarily barred the United States Postal Service (USPS) from implementing new postal ballot requirements. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who voted in favor of the ruling, hinted he could later rule in Trump's favor as litigation continues.
Legal opposition
Trump's order challenged by 23 states
In March, Trump had signed an executive order directing the USPS to deliver ballots only to voters on lists of citizens.
This order was challenged by 23 states and Washington DC on grounds of violating states' constitutional rights to conduct elections.
The postal workers' union also argued that clerks couldn't be trained in time for the upcoming election under these new rules.
Judicial intervention
Two federal judges ruled against Trump's order
Judge Indira Talwani had imposed an injunction on September 4, blocking Trump's order. She ruled that implementing the measures close to November's elections could disenfranchise voters.
Another federal judge, Judge Carl Nichols, also ruled against Trump's order on Sunday.
The Supreme Court's decision comes as some states have started sending out mail-in ballots for the midterm elections.
Previous decision
Court ruled states could count ballots postmarked by election day
The court had earlier ruled in June that states could count ballots postmarked by election day.
This was a setback for Trump's administration, which sought to block votes received after polls close.
In a one-paragraph order, the court denied the Justice Department's request to lift Judge Talwani's ruling.
Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented from this decision, arguing that the challenge was unlikely to succeed.