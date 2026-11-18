Surinder Singh deported from US arrested for praising Punjab blast
Surinder Singh, known for supporting the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), was detained by US authorities and deported to India in coordination with the US government at Delhi Airport right after being deported from the US.
His arrest follows as he was accused of backing a Punjab railway blast and praising it online.
NIA probes KZF, Singh 8th arrest
Singh had posted a video on Facebook celebrating the April 27 blast on a Punjab railway line, an attack carried out by the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) to stir up trouble in the region.
The NIA is still investigating KZF's wider network and international links, with Singh now being the eighth person arrested in this case.