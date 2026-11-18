Susan Thurston Hamerski recovering after Logan Circle mass shooting
Susan Thurston Hamerski, a passionate gun control advocate, is recovering after being seriously injured in a mass shooting in Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle on November 12.
She's had several surgeries and can't speak right now, but she's still pushing for change, writing, "Gun control is a public health crisis."
Online support raises $210,000 for Hamerski
Hamerski's work with Moms Demand Action has inspired huge support online. Over $210,000 has been raised to help cover her medical bills and rehab while she can't work.
Her family and community are standing by her side as she focuses on healing and continuing her fight for safer communities.