Suspected grizzly attack in Bella Coola: mother dead, daughter missing
World
A suspected grizzly bear attack in Bella Coola, British Columbia, has left the community shaken.
A mother was found dead during the search on Sunday, and her 19-year-old daughter is still missing.
Conservation officers began searching after the pair were reported missing over the weekend.
Authorities investigating, bear trapping underway
Bella Coola's tight-knit community is mourning this loss, with Nuxalk Nation Chief Samuel Schooner offering heartfelt condolences and asking for privacy during this tough time.
Authorities are still investigating, working to find the missing daughter, and a trapping effort to find the bear was under way.