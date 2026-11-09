Suspected Krakow shooter dies after police shot him, 6 killed
World
A 24-year-old suspected gunman behind Saturday's deadly shooting at Krakow's Main Market Square has died in a hospital after being shot by police.
The attack left six people dead (including four Poles, a Briton, and an Austrian woman) and sent 16 people to the hospital.
Quick action by officers prevented even more casualties.
Suspect's family found dead, far-right probe
In a surprising twist, police found the suspect's parents and sister dead at his home.
Authorities say he was influenced by far-right ideologies and are still digging into what led up to the attack.