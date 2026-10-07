Suspected plague case in Irkutsk prompts Central Asian border tightening

A suspected plague case in eastern Russia has neighboring countries tightening their borders.

After a 28-year-old lab technician in Irkutsk reportedly died from Yersinia pestis exposure, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are stepping up health checks.

Russian authorities said nearly 200 people who had contact with the technician are being monitored, but the World Health Organization said all 187 monitored contacts remain symptom-free so far.