Suspected plague case in Irkutsk prompts Central Asian border tightening
A suspected plague case in eastern Russia has neighboring countries tightening their borders.
After a 28-year-old lab technician in Irkutsk reportedly died from Yersinia pestis exposure, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are stepping up health checks.
Russian authorities said nearly 200 people who had contact with the technician are being monitored, but the World Health Organization said all 187 monitored contacts remain symptom-free so far.
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan increase screenings
Kazakhstan is using thermal scanners at borders; Kyrgyzstan is increasing health screenings at entry points; and Tajikistan is ready to isolate any patients showing acute respiratory symptoms or unexplained fever.
Uzbekistan has also raised the alert of its relevant services over Sunday and Monday.
Russia follows protocols, declines US help
Despite some criticism about transparency, Russian officials say all protocols are being followed and no new cases have appeared since the original incident.
Russia has also declined help from the US saying it can handle things on its own for now.