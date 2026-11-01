Bhattacharjee isn't the only one facing trouble; since Hasina was ousted in August 2024, many Awami League leaders have been targeted, and the party's political activities were banned in May 2025 by the interim government, which the BNP government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has maintained.

Violent clashes between both sides have already led to deaths and injuries.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on whether Hasina, currently in India, might return to Bangladesh on Victory Day this December.