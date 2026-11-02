Swedish supermarket freezers heat sharply amid cybersecurity center probe
World
Some Swedish supermarkets just had their freezers heat up sharply overnight, and Sweden's national cybersecurity center is working on several incidents affecting refrigeration systems.
John Billow, who leads the center, and this feels a lot like last month's hack in France, where hackers messed with store fridges.
ICA and Coop stores affected overnight
Major chains ICA and Coop both got caught up in the mess: ICA said a few of its stores were affected overnight, while Coop reported issues at six locations.
In one wild case, a freezer shot up to 50 degrees Celsius.
The whole thing is a reminder that even everyday tech needs better protection against hacks.