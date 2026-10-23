Swiss diplomat's wife diagnosed in Nigeria likely infected in Uganda
A Swiss diplomat's wife was diagnosed with Ebola in Nigeria, but it turns out she did not visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as first reported.
She likely caught the virus in Uganda, according to Swiss officials.
This clears up some confusion and highlights how tricky tracking outbreaks can be.
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is also looking into a possible link to an Ebola case in Kenya, since both patients traveled through Uganda's Entebbe airport.
Bundibugyo strain lacks vaccine and treatment
This time it is the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is no treatment or vaccine yet.
The virus has already spread across five countries and infected more than 9,500 people.
Melaku Yirga, vice-president for Africa at Prosper Global (formerly Mercy Corps), says quick information sharing and ensuring frontline health workers and local organizations have the resources to respond quickly are crucial right now to keep things under control, especially with cases popping up across borders.