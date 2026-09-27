Taiwan says US policy unchanged despite $14B arms delay
Taiwan says it has received repeated assurances from US officials that Washington's policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged, despite a $14 billion weapons package being stuck in limbo.
Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi shared that after recent talks between President Trump and China's President Xi, "The US very much understands our defense needs," said Chen Ming-chi.
US has not approved $14B sale
The $14 billion arms sale hasn't been approved yet since Trump's May meeting with Xi in Beijing.
This delay comes after an earlier $11 billion package was approved by the Trump administration in December, showing ongoing US support even as China pushes back against these deals.
The US ambassador to China also confirmed there are no plans to change US policy. Washington will keep supporting Taiwan's security needs.