Taiz, Yemen, under Houthi rebel siege faces water shortage
Taiz, a city of more than 1 million in Yemen, is running out of water after a recent weeks-long Houthi siege.
Access to nearby wells was cut off, and desalination plants are running low on fuel and well below capacity, while water delivery trucks are largely prevented from entering the city.
Hadil al-Shahid and her two young children now have to stretch about 10-liter for four days, while families like al-Shahid's are paying as much as 75% more for bottled water.
Amnesty urges Houthis open Taiz roads
It's not just water: basic foods like flour and rice now cost 50% more, and cooking gas prices have more than quadrupled.
Hospitals are struggling without enough fuel, making life even harder for everyone, especially displaced families.
Amnesty International says Taiz is being pushed to "the brink of a severe humanitarian disaster" and called on the Houthis to immediately open roads into the city.