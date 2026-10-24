Taiz, Yemen, under Houthi rebel siege faces water shortage

Taiz, a city of more than 1 million in Yemen, is running out of water after a recent weeks-long Houthi siege.

Access to nearby wells was cut off, and desalination plants are running low on fuel and well below capacity, while water delivery trucks are largely prevented from entering the city.

Hadil al-Shahid and her two young children now have to stretch about 10-liter for four days, while families like al-Shahid's are paying as much as 75% more for bottled water.