Talarico accuses Elon Musk of backing Ken Paxton in Texas
World
James Talarico, a Democrat running for the Texas Senate, just dropped a new ad calling out Elon Musk for spending millions in support of Republican Ken Paxton.
The ad's message is clear: "Texas is not for sale."
This public clash between Talarico and Musk is heating up as the election draws closer.
Elon Musk gave $366 million this season
Musk has given $366 million this season, at least $189.6 million of it in support of Paxton through various methods.
He has also moved his home and business headquarters to Texas, getting more involved in local politics.
Meanwhile, recent polls show Talarico leading Paxton by three points, making this race one to watch as both sides ramp up their campaigns.