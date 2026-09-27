Taliban confirms 28 fighters killed crossing Pakistan into eastern Afghanistan
World
Tensions are running high at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border after 28 fighters, mostly former Afghan security personnel, were killed crossing from Pakistan into eastern Afghanistan.
The Taliban confirmed the deaths, which happened after crossing from Pakistan into eastern Afghanistan.
Pakistani sources report action against infiltrators
Pakistani security sources say they acted to stop fighters from sneaking into Pakistani territory and causing trouble.
Since then, both sides have ramped up security, with troops on high alert and intermittent gunfire exchanges.