Taliban says 70 anti-Taliban fighters crossed from Pakistan into Nuristan
World
The Afghan Taliban says about 70 anti-Taliban fighters crossed over from Pakistan into Afghanistan's Nuristan province, aiming for Kamdish district.
This incident has ramped up already tense relations between the two countries, who often blame each other for supporting hostile groups along their disputed border.
Taliban says 4 killed 10 captured
According to the Taliban, they had advance warning and were ready when the fighters arrived.
After heavy clashes, four infiltrators were killed, 10 were captured, and the rest fled back into Pakistan under fire.
The situation highlights just how fragile things are right now between Afghanistan and Pakistan.