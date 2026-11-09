COP31 kicks off in Turkey with focus on climate finance
What's the story
The 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) kicked off in Antalya, Turkey, on Monday against a backdrop of record-breaking temperatures fueled by the El Niño weather system, escalating climate impacts and growing energy insecurity. The summit is being attended by leaders and representatives from nearly 190 countries. The conference will focus on several themes, including the clean energy transition and electrification, waste and methane reduction, climate-resilient cities, youth and education, and advancing climate finance commitments.
Climate finance
Tensions over climate finance and emission reduction commitments
The summit is also likely to witness tensions between the rich and poor economies over who pays for the impacts of the climate crisis climate finance, and the slow pace of cutting greenhouse gas emissions, The Guardian reported.
Adao Soares Barbosa, chair of the Least Developed Countries negotiating group, stressed that keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius is a matter of survival for vulnerable countries.
Australia
Australia wants 'strong, ambitious outcome'
Chris Bowen, Australia's climate and energy minister, also said Australia wants a "strong, ambitious outcome" to address the plight of low-lying Pacific countries at risk from climate change.
"[Only] 0.2% of the world's available climate finance goes to small island developing states for adaptation, for countries whose very existence is at stake," he said.
However, climate advocates and over 500 scientists have stated that if Australia is to avoid accusations of hypocrisy, it must stop approving coalmines and gas projects.
US absence
US absent from COP31 for 2nd consecutive year
Notably, the United States is absent from COP31 for the second consecutive year. The Trump administration has distanced itself from what it calls "extremist climate policies."
"I don't give a damn," President Donald Trump said at a rally in Georgia. "I'm going to say it: we're making a frickin' fortune."
However, a group of 20 Democratic members of Congress attended the summit emboldened by their party's recent success in US midterm elections.
Economic growth
Severe climate impacts worldwide
The summit comes amid severe climate impacts worldwide, including heatwaves in Europe and wildfire smoke in North America.
This summer, heatwaves killed over 50,000 people in Europe, severe wildfire smoke shrouded swathes of North America, and a glacier collapse in Nepal triggered a landslide that killed more than 1,500 people.
The El Niño weather event, described as "staggering" by scientists, is still to reach its peak.
National interest
Turkey wants more countries to switch to electric technologies
While there has been slow progress on emissions cuts, many economies now see climate action as a driver of economic growth.
Simon Stiell, the UN's climate chief, said, "...almost every major economy, and many medium-sized and smaller economies, now see climate action as a central driver of economic growth, jobs, and affordable and secure energy."
Host Turkey also wants more countries to switch to electric technologies, like electric vehicles and heat pumps, which are more efficient than fossil fuel counterparts.
Hosts
Negotiations will be presided over by Australia
Turkey is pushing for a target of 35% of global final energy to come from electricity by 2035.
However, this proposal faces opposition from some countries heavily reliant on fossil fuels.
Turkey is hosting the summit but the negotiations will be presided over by Australia as part of a compromise agreement reached after the two countries vied for the presidency.
Both countries rely heavily on fossil fuels.