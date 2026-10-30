Tanker carrying 27 Indians hit by limpet mines in Hormuz
What's the story
A Panama-flagged tanker, MT Louise 1, was hit by limpet mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, causing a fire in its engine room. The vessel, carrying 27 Indian seafarers, was temporarily disabled due to the attack. All crew members escaped unharmed. The incident is the first successful use of such explosives in the waterway since the US-Iran conflict began. A limpet mine is a small, portable explosive device that attaches to a ship's hull using powerful magnets.
Attack details
Fire on board MT Louise 1 extinguished
According to Reuters, the attack on MT Louise 1 involved a small boat that attached two limpet mines to the tanker's hull before fleeing.
The crew managed to extinguish the fire caused by the explosion, and no environmental damage was reported, the British navy agency United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, adding that the vessel was continuing to its next port of call.
Additional attack
Another vessel attacked on October 29
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that another vessel, the Liberia-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) MT Arzanah, was attacked in the strait on October 29.
This ship carried two Indian nationals. Thankfully, all 29 Indians aboard both vessels were reported safe with no injuries.
In a post on X, he said the government was monitoring the situation and coordinating with the ship management companies to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian crew members.
Security threat
Security risks for commercial vessels in Strait of Hormuz
The incident has raised concerns over the vulnerability of commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
"The apparent ability of a small craft to approach a transiting tanker, deploy explosive devices and withdraw presents a significant security concern, particularly in the Strait's congested shipping lanes," Greece-based maritime risk management group Marisks said on Friday.
"The methodology of a small craft attaching these mines on the hulls of vessels in transit is cheap, low-tech, and very efficient," it said.