Tanker hit by unknown projectile catches fire off Oman's coast
A tanker caught fire on Friday after being hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, just off the coast of Oman.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no environmental damage.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards later said a mine was to blame for the blaze as the ship passed through this busy waterway.
Strait of Hormuz shipping concerns grow
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important routes for oil shipments, connecting the Persian Gulf with global markets.
This incident comes at a tense time, with recent U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict already causing shipping disruptions and raising concerns about safety in this crucial region.