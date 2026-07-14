'Tankers ignored warnings': Iran after Hormuz strikes killed Indian sailor
What's the story
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that the two Emirati oil tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, that it struck in the Strait of Hormuz ignored repeated warnings. The incident killed an Indian crew member and injured eight others. The UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack took place in Omani territorial waters, with one Indian national dead and eight others injured, including six Indians and two Ukrainians.
Accusations
IRGC accuses US of urging commercial vessels to use route
Without naming the ships, the IRGC stated that two "offending" supertankers had been "successfully struck and disabled" for failing to comply with maritime warnings.
It alleged the tankers had turned off their navigation systems and attempted to pass through a "mined route."
It also accused the United States of inciting commercial vessels to use an "illegal route" through Hormuz, warning that cooperation with what it called an "aggressor enemy" would only worsen damage and delays in reopening this vital waterway.
Diplomatic tensions
UAE reserves right to respond
The United Arab Emirates condemned the attack as a "blatant attack" and reserved its right to respond.
the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense said the attacks caused material damage to both tankers after fires broke out on board, adding the fires had been brought under control.
The attack came after US President Donald Trump reinstated a blockade on Iranian shipping and offered to protect ships passing through Hormuz for a fee.
Military response
Trump offers US protection Hormuz for 20% fee
Trump said on Monday that the US would be reimbursed 20% on all cargo shipped through Hormuz after Tehran claimed it had closed the vital waterway.
"The USA will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security," Trump said.