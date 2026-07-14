'Tankers ignored warnings': Iran after Hormuz strikes killed Indian sailor 

Without naming the ships, the IRGC stated that two "offending" supertankers had been "successfully struck and disabled" for failing to comply with maritime warnings.

It alleged the tankers had turned off their navigation systems and attempted to pass through a "mined route."

It also accused the United States of inciting commercial vessels to use an "illegal route" through Hormuz, warning that cooperation with what it called an "aggressor enemy" would only worsen damage and delays in reopening this vital waterway.