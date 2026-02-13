Tarique Rahman to be next Bangladesh PM; India welcomes victory

Tarique Rahman, the acting chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is set to become the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh. The BNP's victory in the recent elections has been welcomed by India, which sees Rahman's party as a more liberal and democratic alternative to Jamaat-e-Islami. India has already congratulated him on his win and expressed eagerness to restore bilateral ties that had soured after Sheikh Hasina 's ouster in 2024.

Policy shift Rahman's 'Bangladesh First' agenda Rahman, who returned from 17 years of exile in London last December, has promised a "Bangladesh First" agenda, similar to United States President Donald Trump's "America First" narrative. He has expressed that he will keep Bangladesh equidistant from India, China, and Pakistan in a departure from the interim administration's tilt toward Pakistan and China. The BNP leader has also avoided anti-India rhetoric in his speeches despite recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Diplomatic efforts India's outreach to Rahman India intensified its outreach to Rahman, especially after the illness and demise of his mother, former prime minister Khaleda Zia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed concern over Zia's health and offered support. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Dhaka to meet Rahman and delivered a personal letter from PM Modi. In doing so, Jaishankar became the first Indian leader to visit Dhaka following the 2024 unrest. Even before official results were announced, Modi took to X to congratulate Rahman.

Twitter Post PM Modi congratulates BNP's Tarique Rahman I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.



This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership.



India will continue to stand in support of a democratic,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2026

Security concerns Addressing violence against Hindus and river-sharing issues with India For his agenda, Rahman stated, "Not Dilli, Not Pindi, Bangladesh before everything." In a public address, he promised to "build a safe Bangladesh" for everyone, emphasizing inclusion. He said, "Religion is individual, but the state belongs to everyone," giving hope that violence against Hindus will be addressed. However, he remains firm on issues like border killings and river-sharing agreements; he has promised fair water sharing from the Teesta and Padma rivers as a matter of national survival.

Political dynamics The Hasina factor in India-Bangladesh relations Despite the mutual warming up between New Delhi and BNP, the presence of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in India is seen as a potential strain on bilateral ties. Rahman has said that if India "shelter[s] a dictator," it will "earn the resentment" of Bangladeshis. Other BNP figures have also publicly argued that Hasina's presence in India can damage bilateral ties.