Tarique Rahman urges unity against Awami League in parliament
Tarique Rahman is calling on all democratic groups to come together against the Awami League party, which is trying to make a comeback under Sheikh Hasina.
Rahman told parliament that recent political violence shows why it is crucial for everyone to unite, much like during the July uprising of 2024.
Disbanded Awami League lockdown sparks clashes
The currently disbanded Awami League's call for a nationwide "lockdown" set off clashes, arson attacks, and left at least four people dead.
Paramilitary troops have now been deployed across Bangladesh.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed says authorities are using audio and video evidence to track down those behind the violence, as tensions keep rising over Hasina's possible return.