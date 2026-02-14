Tarique Rahman vows Bangladesh interests will guide India ties ahead

Tarique Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has made his position clear on future relations with India after his party's landslide victory in the national elections. In his first address post-victory, Rahman said that "the interests of Bangladesh and its people will determine our foreign policy." His statement is congruent with his earlier stance that a BNP government would maintain balanced ties with regional powers, including India, China , and Pakistan, without treating any country as a "master."

Election outcome BNP wins 209 seats, Jamaat-e-Islami a distant 2nd The BNP and its alliance partners won 212 out of 297 seats in the elections, a major turnaround for the party after years of being targeted under Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government. The Jamaat-e-Islami party came in a distant second with 68 seats. The stakes were high for the elections, as they came after Hasina's ouster in a violent student uprising in August 2024.

Unity call Rahman pledges to restore institutions, improve citizens' lives In his victory speech, Rahman called for national unity despite political differences. He dedicated the win to those who "sacrificed for democracy" and said, "Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united." The BNP leader also pledged to restore institutions and improve citizens' lives.

"The interests of Bangladesh and its people will determine our foreign policy," says BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman in response to a question on ties with India.



