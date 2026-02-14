Tarique Rahman vows Bangladesh interests will guide India ties ahead
Tarique Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has made his position clear on future relations with India after his party's landslide victory in the national elections. In his first address post-victory, Rahman said that "the interests of Bangladesh and its people will determine our foreign policy." His statement is congruent with his earlier stance that a BNP government would maintain balanced ties with regional powers, including India, China, and Pakistan, without treating any country as a "master."
The BNP and its alliance partners won 212 out of 297 seats in the elections, a major turnaround for the party after years of being targeted under Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government. The Jamaat-e-Islami party came in a distant second with 68 seats. The stakes were high for the elections, as they came after Hasina's ouster in a violent student uprising in August 2024.
Rahman pledges to restore institutions, improve citizens' lives
In his victory speech, Rahman called for national unity despite political differences. He dedicated the win to those who "sacrificed for democracy" and said, "Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united." The BNP leader also pledged to restore institutions and improve citizens' lives.
VIDEO | “The interests of Bangladesh and its people will determine our foreign policy,” says BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman in response to a question on ties with India.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2026
The BNP was founded by Rahman's father, Ziaur Rahman, a military ruler turned politician. After President Ziaur Rahman's assassination in 1981, the party was led by his mother, Khaleda Zia, for nearly four decades. For the recently concluded elections, Haina's Awami League party was barred from contesting these elections, which recorded a voter turnout of around 60%.