Tasleema Akhter criticizes Pakistan prime minister at UNHRC over PoJK
World
At the United Nations Human Rights Council, activist Tasleema Akhter spoke up about the tough situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), pointing to restricted freedoms and heavy military presence.
She also called out Pakistan's prime minister for saying one thing at the U.N. but not addressing real violence on the ground.
Akhter criticizes crackdowns, urges PoJK rights
Akhter urged that people in PoJK deserve the same basic rights as everyone else, noting how development there lags far behind Jammu and Kashmir.
She criticized crackdowns on peaceful protests and activists, saying these actions hold back progress and hurt Pakistan's image.