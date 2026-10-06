Tech outage strands Delta and United passengers across US states
World
A big tech glitch on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, left Delta and United Airlines passengers stranded across several US states, including at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Michigan.
The outage started late morning, stopping people from boarding flights or using Delta's app for booking and check-in and United's app, united.com, or MileagePlus customer portal login for support access: definitely not a fun way to start a trip.
About 60% United logins locked out
United customers had trouble logging into their accounts, with about 60% locked out of the portal.
United called it a "temporary technical issue" on its website and app.
Meanwhile, Delta travelers experienced boarding and service problems, highlighting just how much everyone relies on these digital systems when flying.