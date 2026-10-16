Teen shooter found dead after Bend school shooting kills 4

The shooter used a long gun to break through locked doors.

The victims were three children, aged five, eight, and 11, and a teacher who were killed; another child and a teacher were taken to the hospital.

A community member managed to chase and shoot the suspect inside.

Police are still investigating how he got in and whether he had any connection to the school.

As police spokesperson Sheila Miller shared, "We're in the process at this time of going room by room and evacuating each of the people who are in that school.... This is the kind of thing we never want to see happen in Bend. It's devastating," said Sheila Miller.