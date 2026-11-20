Teenager arrested over alleged break-in at Hemsworth home in Australia
A 16-year-old has been arrested over an alleged break-and-enter at Chris Hemsworth's house in Australia.
The teen faces seven charges, including aggravated enter a dwelling with intent in company to steal more than 60,000 Australian dollars and aggravated break-and-enter with intent in company not steal, after Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, was alerted by their dogs on November 11.
Teenager held without bail, cars recovered
The teen is being held without bail and will appear in court on November 27.
Four people were reportedly involved, stealing three cars from the garage, all of which have now been recovered.