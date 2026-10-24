Tehran installs life-sized Donald Trump impersonator caged above Tajrish Square
World
Tehran just put up a life-sized impersonator of US President Donald Trump inside a cage above Tajrish Square, complete with a bed and toilet.
The display, unveiled by the city's Beautification Organization, is a pointed response to a recent US airstrike on an Iranian wedding in Kuhestak.
Passersby have been stopping to film the spectacle, making it quite the talk of the town.
Display amid anger over wedding strike
This isn't Tehran's first bold public statement. Past displays have featured Trump in dramatic ways too.
The new installation comes as anger grows over recent US and Israeli military actions, with digital boards nearby showing more protest imagery.
Meanwhile, the US military says it doesn't target civilians, but the wedding strike has become a focus of the latest campaign.