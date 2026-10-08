Tehran responds to US via mediators, won't resume Hormuz operations
World
Iran isn't talking directly to the US about ending the West Asia conflict, instead, it's sending its response through mediators.
Tehran says it won't go back to normal operations in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz until its conditions are met, so things are still tense.
Qatar mediates as Hormuz traffic slows
Qatar is helping keep talks alive, but the conflict has already slowed things down at one of the world's waterways.
Only seven ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz on October 6, the lowest daily figure since July 23, and oil flows have dropped by 27%.
Attacks on tankers are up too, making energy supplies shakier for everyone.