Tehran's international airport resumes commercial flights, first since war began

Iran has resumed commercial flights from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport for the first time since the start of hostilities with the United States and Israel two months ago. The first flights were to Istanbul, Muscat, and Medina. This comes after a partial reopening of Iran's airspace earlier this month under a ceasefire agreement with the US.

Diplomatic efforts Iran's foreign minister in Pakistan for US talks Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is currently in Islamabad, Pakistan, where he has met with top military and political leaders. The Iranian delegation is continuing talks with senior leadership as US envoys are also expected to arrive in Islamabad. The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump will send Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for ceasefire negotiations with Tehran.

Ongoing negotiations Iran insists on indirect talks with US However, Iran has stated that any engagement with US representatives will be indirect, with Pakistani officials acting as intermediaries. This diplomatic push comes after an indefinite ceasefire that has paused most fighting but left economic disruptions in place. The situation remains tense, especially in Lebanon, where new fighting between Israel and Hezbollah erupted after the war started.

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