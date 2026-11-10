Tens of thousands march silently in Krakow after market-square shooting
World
On Monday evening, Krakow's streets filled with tens of thousands of people walking in silence to remember those lost in a tragic shooting at the city's market square on November 7.
President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk led the march, honoring six people who died and 15 others who were hurt.
Police shot and killed Michal Oksinski
Police shot and killed the attacker, Michal Oksinski, but his motive is still unclear.
The victims included an Austrian woman and a British man, while those injured came from several countries.
The tragedy has sparked new debates about gun laws in Poland. Now, the government is reviewing its firearm licensing rules.