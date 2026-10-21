Tensions persist between Trump and Zelensky amid Oslo talks
World
Even with peace talks happening in Oslo, things are getting tense between US President Trump and Ukraine's President Zelensky.
Last week, Trump called Zelensky "not a good guy for us to deal with," and after Zelensky met with Nordic leaders in Oslo, which definitely didn't help the mood.
Kyiv frustrated by US aid delays
Zelensky thanked international allies online, but concerns in Kyiv are growing.
Delays in US military aid, especially Patriot missiles, and talk of Washington possibly opening American markets to Russian diesel have frustrated Ukrainian officials.
Despite these bumps, there's still hope for better tech access and intelligence sharing from the Oslo discussions.