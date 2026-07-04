Why tankers are making U-turns in Hormuz strait

Route changes

Iranian stance on vessel crossings

The affected ships, which include oil tankers, bulk carriers, and vehicle carriers, were headed toward the Strait of Hormuz. Some vessels even reached as far as the tip of Musandam Peninsula before making sharp reversals. A crude tanker, two products tankers, and one bulk carrier then sailed northward to take an outbound route as dictated by Iran. The exact reason for these U-turns remains unclear but Iran has repeatedly insisted that vessels can only transit through authorized routes.