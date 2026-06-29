Israel-Hezbollah tensions escalate after IDF destroys tunnel network

Casualties reported

Israeli soldier killed during combat operations

The Israeli army also confirmed the death of one soldier during combat operations in southern Lebanon. They claimed to have neutralized a Hezbollah operative involved in clashes with their forces. Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun assured US President Donald Trump that Lebanon would fulfill its responsibilities under the agreement. The deal conditions any Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory on Beirut's disarmament of Hezbollah through "pilot zones" taken over by the Lebanese military.