Polish gunman who killed 6 in Kraków dies in hospital
What's the story
The gunman who allegedly killed six people in Krakow, Poland, in an attack that authorities said was apparently inspired by far-right ideologies has died in the hospital, Polish police say. The assailant had opened fire from a car and had shot randomly at people in the main square in Poland's second-largest city, a popular tourist destination. He was shot by police within three minutes of the attack beginning and underwent surgery in the hospital.
Victim details
6 killed, 17 injured
Among the victims were three Polish women and a British citizen. Five of the injured are foreign nationals from Britain, Austria, Germany, Portugal and Russia.
His family members, father (53), mother (52), and sister (21), were later found dead at their home, with injuries preliminarily assessed as gunshot wounds.
The attack shocked Poland, which was previously considered safer than other Western European countries.
The national prosecutor's office said it had launched an investigation into this act "constituting a terrorist offense."
Incident
Suspect was fascinated with far-right ideologies
The suspect, named in local media as Michal O, drove into the city's main square, which is usually packed with tourists, at top speed at about 3:00pm on Saturday.
According to Kraków police spokesman Katarzyna Cisło, the shooter, dressed in military fatigues and a bulletproof vest, began shooting randomly while taking a "wild ride" around the plaza.
The interior minister, Marcin Kierwiński, said the suspect was fascinated with far-right ideologies and held "very radical" and "ultra-nationalistic" views.