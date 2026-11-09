Polish gunman who killed 6 in Kraków dies in hospital

Among the victims were three Polish women and a British citizen. Five of the injured are foreign nationals from Britain, Austria, Germany, Portugal and Russia.

His family members, father (53), mother (52), and sister (21), were later found dead at their home, with injuries preliminarily assessed as gunshot wounds.

The attack shocked Poland, which was previously considered safer than other Western European countries.

The national prosecutor's office said it had launched an investigation into this act "constituting a terrorist offense."