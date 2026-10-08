Texas executes Jamaal Howard after court denies pentobarbital appeals
World
Texas executed Jamaal Howard on Wednesday night using pentobarbital, the same drug that recently failed to work in a Tennessee execution attempt.
Howard, convicted of a 2000 robbery-related murder, was put to death after the court denied last-minute appeals about the drug's reliability.
Christa Pike execution halted in Tennessee
Just days earlier, Christa Pike's execution in Tennessee was halted when two doses of pentobarbital did not work as expected, leaving her conscious and needing hospital care.
Experts called the incident medically unprecedented, prompting Tennessee to pause executions while the incident is investigated.