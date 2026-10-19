Thai Indian Namdhari Sikhs raise ₹288,000 aiding southern Thailand floods
After severe floods hit southern Thailand, more than 40 volunteers from the Thai-Indian Namdhari Sikh community quickly stepped in to help.
They raised ₹288,000 and delivered food, medicine, and water to families stranded by rising waters, driving trucks into hard-to-reach areas.
Their efforts are all about seva, or selfless service, and show how deeply they care for their local community.
Thai government announces $122 million flood relief
The disaster has affected more than 2.6 million people across provinces like Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat, with at least 19 lives lost so far.
The Thai government has announced a $122 million emergency fund for relief.
Volunteers like Paiboon Sethi say helping out is both a way to honor their Indian roots and support fellow Thais in tough times, a real blend of heritage and responsibility.