Thailand and Malaysia warn citizens about Europe travel amid protests
Thinking about heading to Europe soon?
Thailand and Malaysia are telling their citizens to be extra careful, or maybe even hit pause on those travel plans.
Ongoing protests in countries such as France, Italy, and Spain over rising living costs have led to safety concerns, with Thai officials urging travelers to keep up with updates as things shift quickly.
China warns citizens traveling to France
Malaysia's embassy in Paris is advising people to delay nonessential trips, especially since the unrest has caused major disruptions and a canceled bilateral meeting.
China warned its citizens traveling to France to take safety precautions, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday, after town halls and shops were looted and set on fire at the weekend.
The bottom line: if you are planning a European adventure right now, it is smart to check the latest news before you go.